South Carolina Needs to Solve This Offensive Issue
The South Carolina Gamecocks need to fix this offensive issue.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have their first conference matchup of the season this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores. South Carolina came into this season with playoff aspirations and if they want those hopes to remain intact, they need to fix this offensive issue.
Offensively, South Carolina has been a bit boom or bust this season. In other words, the Gamecocks have been hoping for the big explosive play to happen in order for for them to get into the end zone.
South Carolina has scored four touchdowns on offense this season, not including special teams of course. Two of those four touchdowns have come in five plays or less. There of course have also been three punt returns for touchdowns and a scoop and score this past weekend against South Carolina State.
On top of that, South Carolina has had six possessions through two weeks end in a three and out. That calculates out to 30 percent of their drives so far this season ending in three plays and a punt.
The Gamecocks have the potential to be a very dangerous offense this season. They have shown they have the weapons to be exactly that, but they have to find consistency on offense. Right now, it feels as if South Carolina doesn't get the big explosive play, then the drive will likely sputter out and result in a punt.
This will be a big weekend for South Carolina in regards to piecing together drives and creating methodical possesions that result in touchdowns. If the Gamecocks can pair that up with the explosiveness they have shown this season, they will become a very dangerous team.
