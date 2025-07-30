South Carolina Tabs Wesley Mallette as Next Deputy AD/Chief Marketing Officer for Gamecocks Athletics
South Carolina athletics has named Wesley Mallette as its next Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Marketing Officer, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati announced on Wednesday.
Mallette joins the department after serving as the Athletics Director at the University of California, Riverside. He joined UC Riverside back in 2018 before becoming the AD in 2021. During his tenure, Mallette was able to navigate a crisis as the entire 17-sport department was saved from being eliminated during the COVID-19 pandemic in his first year at the helm. Since that time, Mallette witnessed several of the Highlander teams perform at historically high levels on both the fields of competition and in the classroom.
Current AD Jeremiah Donati expects Mallette to be a great addition to the department as a whole.
“On behalf of our entire athletics department we are thrilled to welcome Wes and his family to South Carolina,” said Donati. “We identified a tremendous pool of traditional and non-traditional candidates for this position and he quickly rose to the top of the list. Wes brings a wealth of energy and experience, having touched every aspect of an athletics program. Particularly, his experience in external relations from marketing, branding, content creation, communications and the NIL space will be critical as we continue to embrace a new landscape across college athletics. He will be a great addition to our leadership team, our athletics department, to our university and to the city of Columbia, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have with Gamecock student-athletes,” added Donati.
Click here for the full press release from Gamecocks Athletics.
