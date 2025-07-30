Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Tabs Wesley Mallette as Next Deputy AD/Chief Marketing Officer for Gamecocks Athletics

Alex Joyce

A South Carolina Gamecocks helmet is shown during a media press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Friday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on host South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Players also met with teens and children battling a life-threatening illness, associated with the local wish-granting organization, \"Dreams Come True.\" Jki 122922 Final Gator Bowl Pcs 37
A South Carolina Gamecocks helmet is shown during a media press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Friday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on host South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Players also met with teens and children battling a life-threatening illness, associated with the local wish-granting organization, \"Dreams Come True.\" Jki 122922 Final Gator Bowl Pcs 37 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina athletics has named Wesley Mallette as its next Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Marketing Officer, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati announced on Wednesday.

Mallette joins the department after serving as the Athletics Director at the University of California, Riverside. He joined UC Riverside back in 2018 before becoming the AD in 2021. During his tenure, Mallette was able to navigate a crisis as the entire 17-sport department was saved from being eliminated during the COVID-19 pandemic in his first year at the helm. Since that time, Mallette witnessed several of the Highlander teams perform at historically high levels on both the fields of competition and in the classroom.

Current AD Jeremiah Donati expects Mallette to be a great addition to the department as a whole.

“On behalf of our entire athletics department we are thrilled to welcome Wes and his family to South Carolina,” said Donati. “We identified a tremendous pool of traditional and non-traditional candidates for this position and he quickly rose to the top of the list. Wes brings a wealth of energy and experience, having touched every aspect of an athletics program. Particularly, his experience in external relations from marketing, branding, content creation, communications and the NIL space will be critical as we continue to embrace a new landscape across college athletics. He will be a great addition to our leadership team, our athletics department, to our university and to the city of Columbia, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have with Gamecock student-athletes,” added Donati.

Click here for the full press release from Gamecocks Athletics.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.