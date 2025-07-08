Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Takes Over the SEC Network on July 9

Alex Joyce

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

During each offseason, the SEC Network highlights one SEC school and plays their best hits from the season prior. This week is South Carolina's turn to takeover the SEC beginning at midnight on July 9.

The action begins at the stroke of midnight with a rerun of the Gamecocks defeating the Missouri Tigers on the gridiron. That game begins what will wind up being nearly 24 straight hours of Gamecock sports. Other team's highlighter are the equestrian squad, men's and women's basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball, and women's soccer.

South Carolina fans will get to relive some of the best moments of the Gamecocks from the previous year, which includes two SEC Championships by the women's basketball and equestrian teams. Football is the only sport that will get more than one game shown in tomorrow's takeover as game's against Missouri (12:00 a.m.), Texas A&M (11:00 a.m.), and Clemson (9:00 p.m.) will be sprinkled on throughout the event.

Below is a full list of the games South Carolina fans can tune into on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks are the 12th team in the SEC to host the takeover that began on June 28. The event will run through July 13 and will wrap up with Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

