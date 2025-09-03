South Carolina Three-Star WR Target Caden Ramsey Sets Commitment Date
After signing several talented receivers in the last cycle, the South Carolina Gamecocks are continuing to retool that room with another target set to come off the board. Three-star wide receiver Caden Ramsey will choose between his top four teams, which includes the Gamecocks, on Sept. 2.
Ramsey has a final four that includes South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-5 and 230 pound wide out from Cross, South Carolina, received an offer from the Gamecocks back in June.
Shane Beamer and South Carolina currently sit at the 19th spot in the recruiting rankings in the country. There are no receivers in the Gamecocks 2026 class. Ramsey would add to an offensive class that includes blue chippers like quarterback Landon Duckworth, interior offensive lineman Darius Gray, and offensive tackle Zyon Guiles.
South Carolina 2026 Recruits:
IOL Darius Gray
QB Landon Duckworth
CB J'Zavien Currence
DL Aiden Harris
DL Noah Clark
ATH Sequel Patterson
OT Zyon Guiles
LB Andrew Harris
RB Amari Thomas
EDGE Keenan Britt
S Triston Lewis
TE Jamel Howse
CB KJ Johnson
CB Kosci Barnes
IOL Anthony Baxter
Ramsey would add a physical big body type to the room that will further diverisfy the talent wide receivers coach Mike Furrey will have to work with. He will commit on Sept. 8 at 12:30 pm (ET) at Cross High School.
