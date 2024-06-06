South Carolina Transfer Kyle Kennard Listen Among CFB's Most Impactful Players
South Carolina added 22 transfers during the offseason leading up to the 2024 Season. Of all of those additions, one, EDGE Kyle Kennard, has been mentioned among the nation's most impactful offseason additions by CBSsports.
CBS had this to say about Kennard: "South Carolina had 21 sacks as a team last season. Kennard had six by himself while starring atGeorgia Tech. That would have easily led the Gamecocks, who need to do a lot better at getting after the passer."
South Carolina struggled to get after the quarterback a year ago without the blitz or adding pressures to the equation. They needed a player that has the ability to win his one-on-one consistently. Their 21.0 sacks in 2024 ranked 101st in the country, something that directly impacted their pass coverage as well. They allowed 246 passing yards per game a year ago, finishing 99th in the country. It's rare the two categories are not connected. If you aren't impacting the passer, by way of pressure, it's hard to cover the receivers.
