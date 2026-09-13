South Carolina Up 17-3 Over Towson; Offense Struggling at the Start

South Carolina holds a 17-3 lead at the half over the Towson Tigers. Here's a quick recap of the game so far and what the Gamecocks must improve on for the second half.

Vicari Swain Shows Why He's a Premier Punt Returner

Swain does it once again. One of the best punt returners in the country housed a 58-yard punt for the game's first score. Catching the ball near his own 40-yard line, Swain diced his way through the Tigers' punt coverage team and was barely touched before reaching the endzone. On Friday, we dropped a few bold predictions, one of which was expecting Vicari Swain to find the way to the endzone.

Running Game Looks Strong Behind Matt Fuller

No one between him and the end zone ❌ pic.twitter.com/g9te5v32e4 — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) September 13, 2026

Possibly the lone bright spot on the offense has been the emergence of the run game in the first half. Starting tailback Matt Fuller leads the team with six carries for 80 yards and a score. he is averaging 13.3 yards per carry and has a long of 55 yards. Behind him sits Sellers, who also has six carries for 61 yards with a long of 30 yards. Jabree Coleman, Christian Clark, and Jawarn Howell have also gotten into the action.

Coming into the game, we knew Towson struggled to stop the run. Against Navy last week, albeit a much different rushing attack than what South Carolina brings to the table, the Midshipmen ran for 506 yards on 73 carries and six touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry. In the first game of the season against Maine, Towson gave up 130 yards rushing and one touchdown.

So far through one half, the Gamecocks already racked up 175 rushing yards and one touchdown. The passing game has struggled mightily so far tonight, more on this later, so it would behoove offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to run the rock with his talented backs and quarterback.

Passing Game Looks Rough to Start

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Towson Tigers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week Sellers and the passing game was on point against Kent State. He competed 19 of his 23 passes (82.6 percent) for 270 yards and three touchdowns. That performance has not carried over into week two.

As we sit through one half of football, Sellers is completing less than 50 percent of his passes (7 for 16) for 79 yards and one interception. Nyck Harbor leads the team with two receptions for 35 yards, which included a 34-yard catch.

The Gamecocks can certainly win this game without a monster passing performance, but the unit has to look better in the second half.