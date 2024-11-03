South Carolina Upsets 10th Ranked Texas A&M
Coming into the game as underdogs to a top 10 Texas A&M team, the South Carolina Gamecocks were able to pull off the upset in front of a sold out home crowd in Columbia.
The biggest storyline of the game was the Gamecocks showing dominance in the run game. Coming into this matchup, the Aggies had the 4th best rushing defense in yards per game in the SEC. They gave up an average of 104.5 rushing yards per game. The Gamecocks had 250+ yards midway through the third quarter and would end the game with 286 rushing yards on 43 carries.
The rushing attack was led by LaNorris Sellers, Rocket Sanders, and Oscar Adaway III. Sanders had the best day of his Gamecocks career with 20 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Sellers had 106 yards and a score on 15 carries. And Adaway added 36 yards on 8 carries. The three would combine for 286 yards, three touchdowns, and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
On the flip side, the South Carolina rushing defense was stout tonight, partially due to the unfortunate injury to A&M's Le'Veon Moss. The Aggies struggled to run the ball all night up the middle. Their longest run of the day came on a 52-yard touchdown by Amari Daniels. Marcel Reed was able to find some yards, but the Gamecocks bottled up the run game for the most part. An Aggies team averaging 221.5 yards per game on the ground (2nd best mark in the conference) was held to 144 yards.
Looking at the Gamecocks' defense, they were dominant, especially in the entire second half. A&M was held to 20 points and 350 total yards in the game. During the second half, the Gamecocks held Texas A&M to no points and 143 total yards.
Coming into the game, turnovers were a concern for the Gamecocks offensively. Today they played a relatively clean game with only one fumble. Those turnovers have been killer for the Gamecocks in their losses this season. Tonight however, they were able to limit those mistakes and win the turnover battle 4-1 (includes turnovers on downs).
South Carolina was able to threaten the Aggie secondary which was the key to the run game success. Sellers finished the night going 13/27 for 244 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to escape the pocket was a nightmare for the Aggies all evening long. Joshua Simon was special tonight catching 4 passes for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Penalities were a major issue for Texas A&M tonight. In front of a rocking Gamecocks crowd, the Aggies had 7 penalities for 68 yards. Conversley South Carolina only had 3 penalties for 25 yards. That was a big factor in tonight's game.
What's next? South Carolina is on the road to Vanderbilt next week before returning home for Missouri and Wofford, and a final game at Clemson. After tonight's win, they will only need one more win to be bowl eligible.
