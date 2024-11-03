South Carolina Is Locked in a Tight One with Texas A&M
Texas A&M walked into a hostile crowd to put their top SEC ranking on the line against the South Carolina Gamecocks. And so far the game has lived up to the hype.
South Carolina started with the ball and drive right down the field to score on the opening drive. After stopping the Aggies on a fourth and inches play, the Gamecocks turned great field position into another touchdown, taking an early two touchdown lead. But the momentum swings didn't stop there.
Texas A&M began to find their groove on both sides of the ball. The Aggies would outscore the Gamecocks 20-6 to end the first half tied up at 20.
Both young quarterbacks have been good so far. For the Gamecocks, LaNorris Sellers finishes the half going 8/15 for 86 yards and a touchdown. He would add 80 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Sellers' legs have been the difference on offense tonight. On the other side, Marcel Reed went 8/12 for 103 yards and a score through the air, adding 48 yards on 9 carries.
South Carolina has found a lot of success running the football in this game. Through the half, Sellers, Rocket Sanders, and Oscar Adaway III have combined for 24 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown. The balance in both the run and pass will be crucial for the Gamecocks to pull off the upset in the second half.
Defensively has been a mixed bag. While playing great at times, Texas A&M has been able to find success leading to 20 points. Stopping Reed's legs will be paramount going forward.
Texas A&M gets the ball to start the second half.
