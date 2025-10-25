Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Alabama: Live Scores and Updates

Live scores and updates surrounding all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

South Carolina and Alabama are set to do battle at 3:30 pm (ET) from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.If you are looking for live coverage of today's game, we've got you covered at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI. Stay here for all news, scores, and updates surrounding this big SEC clash.

Can South Carolina keep their bowl game hopes alive? That is the question right now as the Gamecocks stare down the barrel of a 5 loss season before exiting October. With games against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, and Clemson after today's game, getting an upset or two is a must. A win here would go a long way in that direction.

For Alabama the game is simple, keep building on the season you've put together and stay squarely in the playoff hunt. Ty Simpson and this offense has been dangerous since week one, can they keep it up?

Injury Report South Carolina vs Alabama

South Carolina
- OL Cason Henry (out)
- OL Jatavius Shivers (questionable)
- OL Nolan Hay (probable)
- DL Monkell Goodwine (probable)

Alabama
- LB Qua Russaw (out)
- LB Jah-Marien Latham (out)
- LB Cayden Jones (out)
- DL Jeremiah Beaman (out)

How to Watch South Carolina vs Alabama:

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 1825th, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • SEC Network Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color), and Katie George (sideline reporter)
  • South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
  • Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Weather Report:

It appears fans attending the game are in for a great weather game. According to The Weather Channel, it looks like partly cloudy skies with temperatures at a high of 69 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.

Live scores and updates will begin at gametime.

First Quarter:
-

