South Carolina vs Alabama: Lives Updates and Scores
As the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to play Alabama, check here for scores and live updates on the SEC battle kicking off at noon.
The Gamecocks are on the road for the second time this season as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama. Both teams are coming off a loss and are looking to right the ship this weekend.
South Carolina is 3-2 on the season in year five under Shane Beamer. Meanwhile Alabama comes into this matchup with a 4-1 record under new Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. Kickoff is set for noon as Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer call the game live on ABC and ESPN+.
First Quarter:
You Might Also Like:
- Spencer Rattler to Start Sunday vs Buccaneers
- South Carolina vs Alabama Updated Injury Report
- South Carolina vs Alabama: Keys to Victory for the Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published