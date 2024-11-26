South Carolina vs Clemson: What Shane Beamer Had to Say About the Tigers
With both teams coming into the matchup as top 20 teams, South Carolina vs Clemson carries a little more juice than it has in recent history. Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer spent time addressing the Tigers ahead of Saturday's matchup.
To open, Coach Beamer praised Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for his time with the Tigers.
"Dabo's done an awesome job with his team this year. A ton of respect for him as a person, human being, coach. The consistency he's had year in and year out at his place is remarkable," Coach Beamer said.
Former five star quarterback, Cade Klubnik is enjoying the best season of his young career. The Gamecocks understand the challenge he can pose this week.
"Quarterback Cade Klubnik is playing great right now, the best ball of his career. Shows his athleticism, ability to make all the thows," Coach Beamer said on the Tigers QB.
Clemson has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two schools. During that run, South Carolina hasn't been ranked in any of those previous nine meetings. This year is different as both teams are in the playoff hunt. But Coach Beamer wants fans to know, this highly anticipated matchup will be the new normal.
"This is fun and exciting to be a part of," Coach Beamer said. "We're not going anywhere. We're only continuing to ascend. Dabo and Clemson have shown they're not going anywhere. I think a battle of ranked Carolina vs ranked Clemson with playoff implications is going to be a yearly occurence around here, so everybody better get used to it."
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina vs Clemson: An Early Look at the Tigers
- South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Odds: Gamecocks a Slight Underdog
- College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Where Will South Carolina Land?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!