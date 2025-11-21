South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Four Bold Predictions for Saturday's Matchup
With the Gamecocks and Chanticleers set to do battle tomorrow afternoon, now is a perfect time to take a swing at some bold predictions. From special teams touchdowns to dominating the lines of scrimmage, here are a few predictions that could play out on Saturday.
Special teams touchdown
The nation's leading touchdown returner, Vicari Swain, is dangerous with the ball in his hands. He has returned three punts for touchdowns on the year and I believe he adds to that number this weekend. With Coastal Carolina's offense struggling in its losses this season, Swain should have a few opportunities to take one back to the house. My prediction? A third quarter touchdown to extend a big lead for the Gamecocks.
Explosive plays incoming
Coastal Carolina is the third worst rushing defense in the Sun Belt. They've given up 197.3 rushing yards per game this season. On the flip side, South Carolina hasn't been the best rushing offense this season averging just 102.8 yards per game (last in the SEC). I think that changes this week. For the first time all season, South Carolina will eclipse the 200 yard mark on the ground with 3 runs of 30 yards or more baked in there.
Freshman receivers shine
Shane Beamer and new play caller Mike Furrey pulled in an impressive receivers class last cycle and some have already begun showcasing their talent. Brian Rowe Jr., Donovan Murph, and Jayden Sellers lead the way among that group combining for 413 yards with the lone touchdown coming from Rowe. The more opportunities these freshman get, the more they rise to the occasion. Expect those guys to combine for 150 yards and two touchdowns, doubling their season output.
Winning the turnover battle
Last week against one of the better offenses in the sport, South Carolina came away with two interceptions and likely could have come away with more. This week, against a Coastal Carolina team that has turned the ball over frequently, the Gamecocks will beat that total by intercepting three passes. On top of that, they will win the turnover battle by 3 or more turnovers.
