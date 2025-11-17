South Carolina Gamecocks vs Coastal Carolina: Early Matchup Preview
South Carolina is back at home for the final two games of the 2025 . The Gamecocks will welcome Coastal Carolina for a 4:25 pm (ET) kick for their Salute to Service game. The Chanticleers have been a great team at home this season, but has struggled on the road. Shane Beamer and company will look to end a losing streak that now stretches to five games. Here's an early look at how the two teams stack up ahead of Saturday.
This will be the third ever meeting between the two in-state schools. South Carolina is 2-0 in the all-time series (2013 and 2018). In the last matchup between the two schools, Jake Bently threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Rico Dowdle was the team's leading rusher with 105 yards and a score. Overall South Carolina outgained Coastal Carolina that day 557 yards to to 238 and won the turnover battle (1-0) on the way to a 45-19 victory in Columbia.
Coastal Carolina is a 6-4 football team and 3-1 in their last four games. In three of their four losses this season, Coastal failed to score more than seven points, averaging 4.6 points per game in those losses. The Chanticleers have the most success offensively running the ball, while the passing attack has certainly been a struggle. Stoping the run is the first thing to watch out for.
Four Man Rushing Attack
Ja'Vin SImpkins, Samari Collier, Dominic Knicely, Jevon Edwards spear head this by committee approach Coastal Carolina uses on offense. Simpkins is the leading tailback with 527 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Simpkins is the shifty change of pace back, who has paired well with Collier who is second on the team at his quarterback spot. His legs can give defenses fits if given the opportunity. Collier is first on the team this season in rushing touchdowns (7). If South Carolina can stop the run early and force the Chanticleers to throw, it could be a blowout in Williams-Brice.
Limit Turnovers
Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt in forced fumbles. They have done a great job punching the ball out this season, forcing 11 in ten games and recovering eight of those fumbles. Then in the passing game, the team is fourht in the Sun Belt in interceptions (10). They are averaging forcing an interception and fumble in each game. South Carolina will have to be mindful of protecting the ball on offense to not give Coastal Carolina short fields on Saturday.
