South Carolina vs LSU: Can the Gamecocks Pull Off the Upset?
South Carolina has an opportunity to get their season back on track this weekend as they travel to play the 11th ranked LSU Tigers. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks have the talent to be a playoff level football team, but can they be consistent enough to get a road victory. On the other side, LSU deploys one of the best defenses in the country and a quarterback who is very experienced in games like this. Can the Gamecocks pull off the upset or will their playoff hopes be dashed before mid-October?
Before the bye week, South Carolina welcomed Kentucky for a night game inside Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks offense had its moments especially from LaNorris Sellers and Vandrevius Jacobs, but still struggled to run the ball from a running backs standpoint. Meanwhile defensively the team was able to shut down the Wildcats offense. South Carolina scored back to back defensive touchdowns on a Jatius Geer fumble return and a Gerald Kilgore interception.
Meanwhile, LSU is coming off a loss to Ole Miss and is desparate not to find their second loss this season. Both teams have struggled to run the ball, but defensively the Tigers have been one of the best units in the conference. LSU is an 8.5-point favorite according to FanDuel as of Thursday afternoon.
Alex Joyce: LSU 27, South Carolina 17
This game will feature the two worst rushing offenses in the SEC, but LSU at least can lean on a great run defense as well. Winning on the road, in a tough environment, comes down to the trenches a lot of the time and that's where I feel South Carolina will struggle in this game. The offensive line, due to injuries and a lack of consistency, has not been able to hold up so far around LaNorris Sellers and this run game. I don't expect that to change this weekend even off a bye. While Shane Beamer's squad has good talent, the consistency from top to bottom just isn't there. I'm taking LSU to win this game at home, 27-17.
