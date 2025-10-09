Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs LSU: Injury Report Released

South Carolina and LSU

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (20) celebrates defending Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) on a pass in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
/ Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina travels to hostile territory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in hopes of knocking off the Tigers in their own place. On Wednesday, the Gamecocks released an injury report with a few names that could be important subtractions for both sides of the ball.

Injuries have impacted South Carolina at a few positions this season, specifically along the offensive line. Even with the bye week behind us, it appears injuries are still piling up for the Gamecocks. Question is can they overcome this bad luck and get a win on the road in a tough environment like Tigers Stadium.

Injury Report:

South Carolina:

Out:
OL Markee Anderson

Doubtful:
OL Nolan Hay
OL Cason Henry

Questionable:
DB Myles Norwood
DB Judge Collier
DT Troy Pikes

LSU:

Out:
DE Gabriel Reliford

Doubtful:
OL Paul Mubenga

Questionable:
WR Aaron Anderson

Probable:
DT Ahmad Breaux
RB Caden Durham

For an offensive line that has struggled through the early goings of the season, missing three starters is not good for South Carolina. Markee Anderson went down with an injury during the Kentucky game, while Nolan Hay and Cason Henry have not played since Missouri. LSU has one of the best defensive units in the conference and South Carolina will have to figure out a way to run the ball and protect LaNorris Sellers.

Outside of that, getting Judge Collier would be a massive plus for Clayton White's defense. LSU has had it's own struggles running the ball this season and might be forced to throw this weekend. Having Collier back in the lineup solidifies a veteran led secondary that can limit LSU's passing attack.

Both the Tigers and Gamecocks had a bye week to prepare for their injuries and offensive issues. This weekend will show if each team has fixed its struggles or if they have a lot left to do as the season goes on.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.