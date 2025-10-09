South Carolina vs LSU: Injury Report Released
South Carolina travels to hostile territory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in hopes of knocking off the Tigers in their own place. On Wednesday, the Gamecocks released an injury report with a few names that could be important subtractions for both sides of the ball.
Injuries have impacted South Carolina at a few positions this season, specifically along the offensive line. Even with the bye week behind us, it appears injuries are still piling up for the Gamecocks. Question is can they overcome this bad luck and get a win on the road in a tough environment like Tigers Stadium.
Injury Report:
South Carolina:
Out:
OL Markee Anderson
Doubtful:
OL Nolan Hay
OL Cason Henry
Questionable:
DB Myles Norwood
DB Judge Collier
DT Troy Pikes
LSU:
Out:
DE Gabriel Reliford
Doubtful:
OL Paul Mubenga
Questionable:
WR Aaron Anderson
Probable:
DT Ahmad Breaux
RB Caden Durham
For an offensive line that has struggled through the early goings of the season, missing three starters is not good for South Carolina. Markee Anderson went down with an injury during the Kentucky game, while Nolan Hay and Cason Henry have not played since Missouri. LSU has one of the best defensive units in the conference and South Carolina will have to figure out a way to run the ball and protect LaNorris Sellers.
Outside of that, getting Judge Collier would be a massive plus for Clayton White's defense. LSU has had it's own struggles running the ball this season and might be forced to throw this weekend. Having Collier back in the lineup solidifies a veteran led secondary that can limit LSU's passing attack.
Both the Tigers and Gamecocks had a bye week to prepare for their injuries and offensive issues. This weekend will show if each team has fixed its struggles or if they have a lot left to do as the season goes on.
