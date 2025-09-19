South Carolina vs Missouri: How to Watch the Gamecocks Take on the Tigers
South Carolina is back in action on Saturday night against the Missouri Tigers. Here's how to watch the Gamecocks take on the Tigers.
South Carolina won a thrilling game last year at home on a go ahead touchdown catch and run by Raheim Sanders in the waning moments of the game. This time the Mayor's Cup is back on the line inside Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)
Weather Update:
According to The Weather Channel, forecast is a cloudy night in Columbia. Weather at time of kickoff will be at 74 degrees and will get to 69 degrees by end of game. There is a 15 percent chance of rain on the day.
Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- LaNorris Sellers, QB - Questionable (expected to play)
- Mazeo Bennett, WR - Questionable
- Michael Smith, TE - Doubtful
- Judge Collier, DB - Doubtful
Missouri:
- Balke Craig, K - Out
- Sam Horn QB, Out
- Logan Reichert, OL - Out
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to play on Saturday evening after going out early against Vanderbilt. It is unclear how close he is to 100 percent, but this is certainly big news for the Gamecocks.
Missouri leads the all-time series against South Carolina 8-6. The Tigers have won three games in a row at home. South Carolina has yet to win a game in Memorial Stadium since a 31-13 win in 2017.
Entering the matchup on Saturday, Missouri is trending upwards, while the Gamecocks are looking for answers. South Carolina is coming off a 31-7 loss at the hands of Vanderbilt at home. Missouri on the other hand is 3-0 with wins over Louisiana, Kansas, and Central Arkansas.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: