Where the South Carolina Defense Must Improve in Week Four Against Missouri?
South Carolina's offensive struggles were certainly the story of the loss against Vanderbilt, but the defense didn't help the Gamecocks stay in the game, especially in the second half. Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia was able to keep drives alive with his legs and making plays downfield by escaping the pocket. This is what the Gamecocks must improve on if they want to slow down Missouri's offense on Saturday.
On Monday, we took an early look at the Missouri Tigers, which was highlighted by the impressive play from Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula. During his time with the Nittany Lions, completed 37-of-56 (66 percent) passes for 424 yards with nine TDs and one INT while rushing for 571 yards on 94 carries and 10 TDs in limited action. Pribula has built on those plays now as a full time starter.
Through a 3-0 start, he has completed 68 of 89 passes (76.4 percent) with 7 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 114 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Tigers offense is averaging more than 50 points per game with Pribula at the helm.
Granted these numbers have to be taken with some context as the three starts have been against Louisiana, Kansas, and Central Arkansas, so the matchup against South Carolina will certainly be the best team Missouri has faced in the early part of the season. However, what Pribula does well is what gave the South Carolina defense trouble on Saturday.
Struggling against mobile quarterbacks who can hit shots down the field certainly isn't a new concept as defenses across the country have struggled with those types of players for a long time. The problem for the Gamecocks is they will have to be a defensive led football team now that Sellers is sidelined with an injury. And if they want to find a win on the road this weekend, they will have to do a better job at stopping another mobile quarterback.
Pavia only accounted for 201 total yards and two touchdowns, but his ability to make plays with his legs (both running and passing) is what hurt Clayton White's defense. Pribula will pose just as much of a challenge with his legs, and may even be more of a threat as a runner. If they can contain him in the pocket this week, they will have a better chance at leaving Columbia, Missouri, with a win. If not and Pribula is making several plays with his legs, South Carolina could be staring at a 2-2 record before the meat of its SEC schedule.
