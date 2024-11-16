Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Missouri: Live Scores and Updates

Tune in here for live scores and updates of South Carolina vs Missouri.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Robby Ashford (1) takes the snap as he plays against Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Robby Ashford (1) takes the snap as he plays against Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina is looking to end a five game losing streak to the Missouri Tigers this weekend.

Gamecocks head coach, Shane Beamer, said in those losses South Carolina has been out physicaled. This year they come in with one of the best defenses in the country. Can the Gamecocks turn the series around and take home the Mayor's Cup for the first time since 2018?

Live Scores and Updates:

First Quarter:

