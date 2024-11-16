Diving Into the Missouri Tigers: A Conversation With Rock M Nation's Sammy Stava
Fresh off a road win over Vanderbilt that made South Carolina bowl elgibile for the first time since 2022, the Gamecocks welcome in a tough (7-2) Missouri squad looking to keep it's playoff hopes alive.
The Mayor's Cup is on the line between the two school's who call Columbia home, South Carolina and Missouri. The Tigers lead the all-time series with a 9-5 record and have won five consecutive Mayor's Cups. South Carolina will look to end that trend and secure their first win over the Tigers since a 37-35 thriller in 2018.
To get to know more about Saturday's top 25 matchup, Sammy Stava joins us from Rock M Nation, covering all things Missouri Tigers. I had a chance to work with Sammy on a story that is currently up on their site, which you can view here.
1) Alex Joyce: Shane Beamer said the Missouri receiving core is arguably the "best in the conference." Most know about the stars of Luther Burden III and Theo Wease, but can you talk about the receiving core as a whole and what makes them dangerous?
Sammy Stava: Mizzou’s wide receiving core came into this season as the potential to be one of the best in the country, but they haven’t exactly lived up to those expectations. In the blowout losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. were MIA. They have been inconsistent at times and their big yardage doesn’t show up in the stat sheets, but they have made some big plays in key moments this season. So, they are a dangerous group with plenty of talent -- but they haven’t put it all together this season.Plus, one of Mizzou’s key wide receivers Mookie Cooper has been ruled out for this game, and that will hurt their depth at the position on Saturday.
2) Alex Joyce: As of Friday Morning Brady Cook is listed as doubtful for the Tigers, if he is unable to go and Drew Pyne gets his second start of the season, what have you seen out of him in his play so far?
Sammy Stava: Brady Cook is a more talented quarterback than Drew Pyne, but Pyne does provide some veteran experience as a backup QB.Pyne is a Notre Dame and Arizona State transfer, and he had some big wins as the quarterback for the Irish. He was just kind of thrown into the Alabama game and that was a disaster. He struggled in the win over Oklahoma but made some plays when it mattered the most. Missouri’s best chance to win is with Cook at QB, but Pyne does have the ingredients to pull off the upset – but Mizzou will need a complete game out of him.
3) Alex Joyce: For all the talk about Missouri's offensive weapons, the Tigers roll out one of the best secondary units in the country. How do you see them matching up against South Carolina's receivers?
Sammy Stava: Mizzou has a talented secondary featuring Daylan Carnell and Marvin Burks Jr. at safety, plus Clemson transfer Toriano Pride Jr. and Miami transfer Marcus Clarke at cornerback. Not only are they talented, but they are an experienced, cohesive unit which could give the South Carolina wide receivers trouble in this game.
4) Alex Joyce: Where do you believe Missouri has the biggest advantage in this matchup? What should Gamecock fans be on the lookout for?
Sammy Stava: I think the biggest advantage for Missouri might have to be their defensive line. While LaNorris Sellers is a good quarterback, he’s only a freshman. Mizzou will have to win this game with a strong defensive performance, and it all starts up front. Georgia Tech transfer Eddie Kelly Jr. Michigan State transfer Zion Young, and Johnny Walker Jr. could give Sellers some fits in this one if they are able to generate some pressure and force the freshman to make some mistakes.
5) Alex Joyce: Turning your question back to you, Missouri comes into the game as underdogs, but they have won five consecutive meetings between the two schools. How do you see this game panning out on Saturday?
Sammy Stava: Mizzou’s five-game winning streak in this series should give the Tigers at least a competitive edge in this one, but it’s on the road. Eli Drinkwitz has struggled on the road as Missouri’s Head Coach, and South Carolina is playing their best football of the season with plenty of momentum and confidence. Along with Mizzou’s injury issues coming into this game – it’s going to be a tough matchup for the Tigers. Should be a close one and Mizzou covers, but the Gameocks pull away with a 31-23 win.
Want to say thanks to Sammy for spending some time with us over here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI. You can check out Sammy's coverage of the Tigers over on SB Nations Rock M Nation site.
You Might Also Like:
- Gamecocks Look to Rebuild 2025 Offensive Line Class With New Prospects
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers Injury Report Release
- Taking a Look at Former South Carolina Gamecocks in the NFL
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!