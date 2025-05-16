South Carolina Walks Off Number One LSU in Columbia
South Carolina shocks the LSU Tigers at home with a walk-off win over the nation's number one team.
The top ranked Tigers came into the matchup looking to build momentum heading into the SEC Tournament. While postseason play isn't in the cards for the 2025 Gamecocks, they showed fight against LSU. Tied at three a piece, South Carolina had the opportunity to take down the nation's number one team.
LSU quickly took a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth. South Carolina's Kennedy Jones hit a single to drive in Henry Kaczmar and bring the Gamecocks within one. In the bottom of the ninth, down 5-4, the offense came through.
Third baseman KJ Scobey stepped up to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth looking to tie the game with just one swing. He did just that with a solo blast out to left field to tie the game at five. Jase Woita came in as a pinch hitter for catcher Gavin Braland and immediately hit a triple, putting the Gamecocks in a position to take down the Tigers.
With runners on first and third, Cayden Gaskin came in to pinch hit. Looking to end the game with one swing, LSU's Zac Cowan threw a wild pitch which was wild enough to score Mashore from third. Giving the Gamecocks their first SEC win since Apr 26.
Sophomore left hander Ashton Crowther got the start tonight. He finished the game throwing just over four innings, giving up three runs, on five hits, with four strikeouts. Crowther was relieved in the fourth by Brandon Stone. Stone pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs of his own, omn six hits, and struck out four batters.
South Carolina returns to Founder's Park on Friday for game two versus the LSU Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm (ET).
