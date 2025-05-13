Gamecock Digest

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Hoping to Make Himself Better On and Off the Field

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is becoming a household name for what he's been able to do off the field. But as head coach Shane Beamer points out in an interview on Always College Football, it's what Sellers does off the field in addition to his play that makes him special.

Sitting down with ESPN's Greg McElroy on Always College Football, McElroy asked Coach Beamer about how Sellers was handling the offseason as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback. First Beamer talks about Sellers as a person.

"He's a great young man," Beamer said. "He's got a great humility about himself."

Beamer then tells a story about a text message he received from his star quarterback. One where that shows what Sellers is working on during the offseason.

"He's texting me for the summer schedule for the workouts because he's arranging an internship that he's got to do this summer for his major," Beamer said.

South Carolina's starting quarterback made himself into a household name in 2024 after defeating Clemson. With the eyes of many across the country squarely on Columbia, Sellers is showing off his skills on the field and in the classroom.

