South Carolina Women's Basketball Wraps Up Impressive Four Game Stretch
As we enter the final two games of the regular season in the SEC, South Carolina just tore through one of their toughest stretches of the season. A four game gauntlet that included No. 19 Tennessee, No. 6 LSU, No. 25 Alabama, and No. 17 Ole Miss turned from an obstacle to a showcase of championship caliber play.
The number three ranked team in the land is one of the favorites to win the national title this season and these last two weeks showed why. The Gamecocks outscored those opponents 333 to 227, with three of wins by double digits.
Kim Mulkey and the No. 6 LSU Tigers gave South Carolina the toughest game during this stretch. The Gamecocks, led by Tessa Johnson's 21 points, walked away from Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 with a 76-72 win. That victory also gave head coach Dawn Staley her 500th career win with the garnet and black. It's also a game we could see again in the SEC Tournament.
Outside of LSU, South Carolina won every other game of the stretch by double digits. The biggest margin of victory came at home against the Volunteers. Five Gamecocks scored in double digits that night giving the team a 43 point win on Feb 8.
This stretch doesn't include a top five win against Vanderbilt earlier in the season. Prior to this stretch, that was the last ranked opponent South Carolina played. They would win that game 103-74 on the road.
Look Ahead
There are two games left in the regular season for Staley's Gamecocks. The final regular season home game will be on Feb 26 against Missouri. Following that matchup, South Carolina will go on the road to face Kentucky.
The SEC Tournament is slated to take place from Mar 4 - 8 in Greenville, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have won three straight tournaments.
