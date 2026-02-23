Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Women's Basketball Wraps Up Impressive Four Game Stretch

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks faced four top 25 teams in a row and were absolutely dominant. Are the Gamecocks peaking at the right time?
Alex Joyce|
Feb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley smiles at her bench players against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley smiles at her bench players against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

As we enter the final two games of the regular season in the SEC, South Carolina just tore through one of their toughest stretches of the season. A four game gauntlet that included No. 19 Tennessee, No. 6 LSU, No. 25 Alabama, and No. 17 Ole Miss turned from an obstacle to a showcase of championship caliber play.

The number three ranked team in the land is one of the favorites to win the national title this season and these last two weeks showed why. The Gamecocks outscored those opponents 333 to 227, with three of wins by double digits.

Kim Mulkey and the No. 6 LSU Tigers gave South Carolina the toughest game during this stretch. The Gamecocks, led by Tessa Johnson's 21 points, walked away from Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 with a 76-72 win. That victory also gave head coach Dawn Staley her 500th career win with the garnet and black. It's also a game we could see again in the SEC Tournament.

Outside of LSU, South Carolina won every other game of the stretch by double digits. The biggest margin of victory came at home against the Volunteers. Five Gamecocks scored in double digits that night giving the team a 43 point win on Feb 8.

This stretch doesn't include a top five win against Vanderbilt earlier in the season. Prior to this stretch, that was the last ranked opponent South Carolina played. They would win that game 103-74 on the road.

Look Ahead

Tessa Johnso
Feb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) drives around Mississippi Rebels guard Tianna Thompson (35) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

There are two games left in the regular season for Staley's Gamecocks. The final regular season home game will be on Feb 26 against Missouri. Following that matchup, South Carolina will go on the road to face Kentucky.

The SEC Tournament is slated to take place from Mar 4 - 8 in Greenville, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have won three straight tournaments.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

