South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor Talks Highly About Gamecocks RB Rahsul Faison Ahead Of Matchup Against Virginia Tech
The season is continuing to inch closer, and South Carolina are just three days of suiting up against Virginia Tech. The Gamecocks will have plenty of fire power on offense and players who can play at an elite level start with South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor. Harbor heaps praise on Former Utah State running back Rahsul Faison.
“Man, it's good to have No.1 on the field permanently. In the back of my mind thinking, is he going to be here? Is he not going to be here? Man, that boy's a difference-maker. like me and Coach Furrey, once he was cleared, he told me he went to go watch his highlights, and like that, that boy's a dude,” said Harbor. “I'm proud for him to be on one of our backs. I'm going to block my butt off for him. Just proud, you know, he got through that situation. You know, he kept level-headed. He kept God, you know, on his side, and then everything prevailed for that.
Harbor would be asked again about Faison and mirrored his earlier sentiment, speaking highly of the running back and the addition he will be for the Gamecocks.
“He's been playing running back for a long time. He knows what he's doing. He hits the hole hard. You know, he makes good decisions when he's doing his thing. He's not just somebody that's all over the place. He makes it easier for us to block because you know he's a downhill runner. Like he's going to go make plays for us, and that's just easier for me, you know, as a blocker, it's like you know you don't have somebody that's too shifty, even though he can be that. He just wants to get down the field, he just wants to go score,” said Harbor.
“So you know, just me getting like just right there and just you know being a shield for him and just letting him run off of me, you know, that's the best I can do for him. So that's what I'm going to do. Block his butt off for him, and just for all the running backs, too. I'm in the game like I'm going to give them all. That's me because you know I expect the same thing when it's time for us to throw the ball and they got pass block. You give them their all to you and then reciprocate it back.”
Faison put together a career year last season for Utah State, rushing for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns. He had one of his best games against Hawaii, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the dominant 55-10 victory. Faison provides the Gamecocks offense with something different and a new weapon at their disposal for the 2025 season.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: