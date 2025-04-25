The Buffalo Bills Select South Carolina DT TJ Sanders in the Second Round
The second South Carolina Gamecock is officially off the board as the Buffalo Bills select TJ Sanders with the 41st overall pick.
Sanders officially finds a home with Bills in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 and 290+ pound defensive tackle finished 2024 with seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He has 8.5 sacks over the last two years.
Sanders shows an impressive pass rush repertoire with an explosive first step and can successfully use his hands to get past blockers. The Bills will covet his ability to play at many positions along the defensive line.
In 2024, Sanders posted 48 total tackles, including 29 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 pass deflection. Over his three-year career, he accumulated an impressive stat line of 107 total tackles (63 solo, 44 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks across 38 games.
We will keep you up to date on all the NFL Draft coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
