The Champs are Working to Make Another Title Run
Fresh off a perfect, 38-0, national title winning season, the Gamecocks are back on the court working to defend their title.
With all the hype around defending champs, LSU, and Iowa's Caitlyn Clark, the 2023-2024 South Carolina women's basketball team went to work. Last season, the Gamecocks would go 3-0 against LSU and Iowa on their route to winning a third national title under Dawn Staley. This title makes it two in the past three years.
South Carolina enters next season as the favorites after they lead the way too early top 25 for the 2024-2025 season. The Gamecocks return a loaded roster including Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson, though the loss of Kamilla Cardoso isn't insignificant.
After a second ranked recruiting class, Staley returns one of the deepest overall rosters in the sport as the team strives for a back to back national title run.
