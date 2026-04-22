Raven Johnson Has Moved on From Caitlin Clark’s Viral Wave-Off—Now, the WNBA Media Should, Too

The Indiana Fever’s top pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, Raven Johnson, brings with her some tainted history with superstar Caitlin Clark. During the semifinals of the 2023 NCAA tournament, when Johnson was playing for South Carolina and Clark was playing for Iowa, Clark infamously waved her off at the three-point line and left her wide open.

It was a viral moment also construed as a disrespectful gesture, given that Clark chose to stay back rather than guard Johnson, and was basically letting Johnson have an open three-pointer in one of the biggest games of their respective college careers.

Fast forward to 2026 when Johnson was picked by the Fever with the No. 10 selection. On Wednesday, she spoke about that moment for the first time since joining Indiana. Johnson was asked whether she and Clark have spoken about Clark waving her off during the national semifinal game, and she responded with a resolute answer.

“No, we haven’t,” Johnson said. “I think that’s in the past, honestly. We’re teammates now and we have one goal, that’s to win a championship. I’m coming in, I want to win a championship too, I’m pretty sure that’s her main goal too. So whatever I can do to help win a championship, that’s the goal.”

#Fever rookie Raven Johnson, asked if she and Caitlin Clark have spoken about Clark waving her off at the 3-point line in the 2023 Final Four:



“No, we haven’t. I think that’s in the past, honestly. We’re teammates now and we have one goal, that’s to win a championship. …” pic.twitter.com/78buYRDqop — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 22, 2026

It sure seems like Johnson has moved on. And the WNBA media should, too.

After all, Johnson had already spoken plenty about what might have been the lowest moment of her basketball career thus far, one that had her on the brink of quitting the sport. Johnson ultimately fought her way back to the top and helped an undefeated South Carolina squad beat Clark and Indiana the following year in the 2024 national title game.

“And for the record, I don’t blame Caitlin for any of it,” Johnson said in The Players’ Tribune in May ‘24. “It’s not her fault. Damn near all is fair when we’re out there on the floor.”

The newly minted Fever guard went on to describe how she’s already been learning and fostering a positive relationship with Clark during training camp this spring:

“It’s very exciting and fun to learn from the vets here,” Johnson said during her media availability this week. “... Caitlin Clark, she was helping me through all the hard times. I was like, ‘What do I do here? Where should I cut?’ I was asking her a lot of questions. With being a rookie and having a vet like that, you should ask questions that you want to know. I asked her probably like a thousand questions yesterday.”

Caitlin Clark’s recent praise of Raven Johnson at Fever training camp

With Johnson turning over a new leaf as she starts her pro career, she’s made it a mission to absorb as much information as possible from the Fever’s vets—and that includes Clark.

Clark spoke to the media about how Indiana’s roster additions might impact the offense and gave Johnson a sweet shout-out in the process:

“It is exhausting bringing the ball up the floor 94-feet versus pressure every single time, so we certainly need to find someone who can handle the ball. … I think Raven and Ty [Harris], even other people through camp, have done a great job.”

Caitlin Clark on playing off the ball:



“It is exhausting bringing the ball up the floor 94 feet versus pressure every single time, so we certainly need to find someone who can handle the ball … I think Raven and Ty, even other people through camp, have done a great job.” pic.twitter.com/9NCRxZepEW — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) April 22, 2026

Clark missed the majority of the 2025 season due to various injuries but will be hoping to stay healthy for her third WNBA campaign. As long as Clark is on the court, the Fever have a fighting chance for the league title, and their odds should only get better the more Clark and Johnson—who’s projected to be a backup point guard—mesh and learn each other’s playing styles.

The past is in the past, Johnson made clear Wednesday. The duo’s sole focus in 2026 and beyond is winning some silverware, as it rightfully should be.

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