Keys for the Lady South Carolina Gamecocks to Defeat the Auburn Tigers

Tonight, the number three ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (20-2) are on the road to play the Auburn Tigers (13-8). The Gamecocks are a massive favorite in this matchup, as they’re predicted to win by nearly 30 points. Not one to cough up games as favorites, Dawn Staley and her team look to impose their will on the seemingly overmatched Tigers. If they want to pick up their 21st win of the season, here are some areas they’ll need to focus in.

Force Auburn to Have a Big Scoring Night: These two teams are on the polar opposite sides of the scoring spectrum. The Gamecocks rank fourth in the country in points per game while the Tigers rank in the bottom 30, which is dead last in the SEC. This trend does not bode well for the Tigers, as they are playing a full-fledged scoring machine in the Gamecocks. Knowing they’re at such a disadvantage, don’t be surprised if the Tigers start forcing shots that take them out of the rhythm of their offense.

Win the Turnover Battle: While the Gamecocks appear to be superior to the Tigers in most aspects, one of the few areas where they fall behind is in the turnover department. The Gamecocks have a significantly worse turnover margin than the Tigers, as they typically lose the turnover battle by at least six per each game, while the Tigers lose by half of that. If the Gamecocks are able to take care of the ball and force the Tigers to cough up the ball, expect to see a lot of transition baskets for the Gamecocks that push this game to blowout territory quickly.

Command the Interior: While the Gamecocks outclass the Tigers in most categories, one of the most staggering advantages resides in the paint. The Gamecocks are top four in both blocks and rebounds in the SEC, while the Tigers are again at the bottom of the conference. Don’t be surprised to see South Carolina leading rebounder Madina Okot take charge of the paint early as the Gamecocks ruin any chance of this game being competitive.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are set to tip off at 9 PM ET on SEC Network.

More from Gamecocks on SI: