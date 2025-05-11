Nick Emmanwori is the Key to Unlocking the Secondary for the Seattle Seahawks
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is the key to unlocking the secondary for the Seattle Seahawks.
Members of the 2025 NFL rookie class are just now starting to settle in with their new teams and one of them is safety Nick Emmanwori, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the draft.
He has only been with the franchise for a couple of weeks, but insiders are already expecting Emmanwori to play a big role on defense for the Seahawks.
“I don’t think Nick Emmanwori is going to be your every-down nickel in there,” Michael Bumpus said on his show "Bump and Stacy." “But I think that when you need to have a big nickel, when you need to go up against a tight end or a bigger receiver, you move him there and allow Witherspoon to bounce back to the outside and just make him multiple.
The Seahawks have focused on adding to the team's secondary over the last couple of drafted as they selected Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He has already been named a Pro Bowler twice, but the addition of Emmanwori is expected to only make him shine brighter.
“And I think the more you can use Witherspoon on that defense in multiple ways, it’s just gonna enhance his game,” Bumpus added. “And I’m excited to see that. Nick might be able to help Witherspoon. Witherspoon can help Nick. And that combination could be crucial.”
The Seahawks were once known to have the most feared secondary in all of the NFL and they might be returning to that status soon with the likes of Witherspoon and Emmanwori roaming around the backend.
