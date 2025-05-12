South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Listed as Top Five Quarterback in College Football
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was listed as a top five QB in college football.
After a strong 2024 season with the South Carolina Gamecocks, quarterback LaNorris Sellers is heading into this year with a lot of momentum. There are already rumblings of him potentially being the first overall pick in the draft in 2026 and the Gamecocks are hopeful he continues his success into this season.
The former three-star recruit has turned into one of the best players in college football and according to the latest quarterback rankings, he's a top five name at his position. 247 sports' Brad Crawford ranked Sellers as the fifth-best quarterback in the country. He was ranked behind the likes of Cade Klubnik, Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning and Sam Leavitt in that order.
Here is what Crawford had to say about Sellers:
"There was no greater progression than what redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers showed from the first half of the season to the second. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Sellers helped South Carolina go 6-0 with 1,917 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns. Prolific on third down with his legs and proficient against pressure, Sellers was the SEC's hottest player in November. New offensive coordinator Mike Shula has a versatile star to work with in 2025 and it's easy to see why Sellers has surging 2026 draft projections. "
Sellers was a first year starter for the Gamecocks last season and it didn't take long for him to prove he was a rising star in the sport. He nearly led the program to its first ever college football playoff berth, and he will look to do exactly that this season.
