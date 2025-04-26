TheLos Angeles Chargers select South Carolina Edge Rusher Kyle Kennard in the fourth round
South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard is officially off the board. The Los Angeles selected Kennard with the 125th overall pick of the fourth round.
After no South Carolina players were selected on the first night of the draft, four have gone on day two and three so far. Safety Nick Emmanwori went to the Seahawks at the top of the second round. And defensive tackle TJ Sanders went to the Bills at pick 41. Demetrius Knight Jr went to the Bengals at pick 49.
Kennard joined the Gamecocks in the 2024 offseason as a transfer from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, Kennard ammassed 12.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in four seasons. Then he had a break out year with South Carolina.
In 2024, he led the SEC in sacks (11.5) and finished with 16 tackles for loss. His efforts earned him the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Award, the first time a South Carolina player has ever won the award.
