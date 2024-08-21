Gamecock Digest

"They Stick Together": South Carolina Defensive Coordinator Clayton White Spoke About His Defense

Alex Joyce

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (91) recovers a fumble to seal the win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky
On Wednesday, South Carolina Defensive Coordinator Clayton White spoke with the media about the outlook of his side of the ball going into 2024.

The Gamecocks defense had and up and down season in 2023, but it was how they finished that gives many confidence in their abilities going forward. This gave the team opportunities to work through the bad and good of a season.

"Our leaders stuck together to make sure and we didn't fold," Coach White said about his defense. ''What I learned was that they stick together during tough times and also after."

One of the bigger battles for this veteran defense has been the ongoing DB battle opposite entrenched starter O'Donnell Fortune. Coach White reiterated Shane Beamer's comments about the room and overall play of the defensive backs.

"It's been a really good battle. All those guys have shown that they can go out and play in this league and play against the receivers that we go against. It makes it fun that we got 4-5 really good players," Coach White on the DB competition.

South Carolina's prized five star Dylan Stewart received praise from national outlets being named a preseason true freshman All-American. His talent and growth have been encouraging for the staff.

"He's gotten better every day. He's a talented player. There's also a lot of learning and growing up for Dylan. Coach Sterling's [Lucas] pushing him, I'm pushing him, Coach [Travian] Robertson's pushing him, Coach Beamer, the offensive coaches are pushing him because they see something special in the kid."

Head coach Shane Beamer singled out Bam Martin-Scott during Tuesday's press conference saying he is "poised for a big year." Bam was one of the Gamecocks best defenders at the end of the year. It seems he has continued to build on that success.

"He's definitely picked up his play on and off the field. He's doing a really good job in all aspects not just the physical part, but the mental part and also bringing his teammates along."

