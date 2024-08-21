Why South Carolina Gamecocks Starting QB LaNorris Sellers is the Right Choice
Why the South Carolina Gamecocks choosing to start quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the right choice for the program.
On Tuesday it was announced that LaNorris Sellers would be the starting quarterback for the program this season. Sellers won the job over former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford. With that news, it appears that the Gamecocks have found their future at the position as Sellers is just a redshirt freshman. While Sellers has not yet played a game this season, here is why he was the right choice as the starter.
Going back to Sellers still being a young football player, it provides clarity for the future of the program. At the very least, the Gamecocks get Sellers as their starter for two seasons and that's enough for a program to start building around him. Knowing the direction of a program is important to both recruits and the overall environment, and Sellers being the guy provides both of those things.
Sellers also has a high upside as a playmaker. During his senior high school season, he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and had over 1,300 yards on the ground. The Gamecocks have some questions at wide receiver and at offensive line entering this season, so having a dual-threat guy like Sellers could help eliminate any concerns. Also, having a rushing attack that includes a healthy Raheim Sanders and a big framed Sellers could become a major issue for SEC defenses.
This is a pivotal season for head coach Shane Beamer and his program after missing out on a bowl game a season ago. If Sellers can show promise moving forward, both the fan base and the athletic organization at South Carolina can feel confident about the program moving forward regardless of what the record might say. A young promising quarterback can push a lot of momentum into a program, especially for a team like South Carolina which will be starting a handful of underclassmen on both sides of the ball this season.
