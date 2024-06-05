Top 100 Pass Rusher Sets Official Visit With South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host one of the nation's best defenders this month.
Top 100 pass rusher, Bryce Davis, locks in an official visit with Coach Beamer and the Gamecocks from June 21st - 23rd.
As a sophomore, Davis 92 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks, with 28 hits on the QB. His junior season was cut short after two games due to an upper body injury. Davis still recorded three sacks in those games.
The 6'3 245 lbs defender should provide the Gamecocks options, should they be able to land his services on signing day. Davis projects to be a versatile defender as he can line up in the interior or exterior pass rusher role.
For a team that ranked 101st in sacks and 65th in rush defense, adding a player like Davis could be a game changer.
It won't be easy to obtain Davis' talents as South Carolina is in a battle for the elite pass rusher with teams such as Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama.
