South Carolina Prepares for 2024 NCAA Track and Field Championships: Full Lineup and Schedule
The 2024 NCAA Track and Field Championships are right around the corner. More than a handful of Gamecocks have qualified and will compete in Eugene, Oregon. 14 total competitors will represent the University of South Carolina, including two women’s relay teams. Here’s the full list of USC athletes competing from 5 June to 8 June.
Men:
● Nyck Harbor (100-meter, 200-meter)
● Anass Essayi (1,500-meter)
● Channing Ferguson (high jump, long jump)
● Dylan Targgart (shot put)
● Christopher Licata (shot put)
Women:
● JaMeesia Ford (200-meter)
● Jayla Jamison (200-meter)
● Cynteria James (200-meter)
● Zaya Akins (400-meter)
● Sylvia Chelangat (800-meter)
● Judy Kosgei (1,500-meter)
● Jacy Pulse (400-meter hurdles)
● Teresa Cherotich (3,000-meter steeplechase)
● 4x100-meter relay team (Jayla Jamison, Cynteria James, Zaya Akins, JaMeesia Ford, Jahnile Registre)
● 4x400-meter relay team (Jayla Jamison, Sylvia Chelangat, Zaya Akins, JaMeesia Ford, Jahnile Registre)
Gamecock fans can keep up with the men’s track and field action from June 5 to June 7 on ESPN 2 and the women’s events on June 8 on ESPN.
