South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Host Several Transfer Portal Targets

With major needs across the roster, South Carolina is set to play host to several transfer portal targets in the coming days. Here's a quick recap of whose coming to visit Columbia.

Seven players have announced they will make official visits to the Gamecocks in the near future. Shane Beamer and company have holes on offense, defense, and special teams. While there will be more visits being scheduled these players could help fill the needs the team has next fall. Offensive linemen DJ Chester (LSU) and Brendan Black (Iowa State) have announced they were coming when the portal opened on Friday.

IOL Austin Kawecki

BREAKING: Oklahoma State transfer OL Austin Kawecki will visit South Carolina



The 6’4”, 300 lb OL started 10 games at Center and 1 at Right Guard for the Cowboys in 2025.



The Frisco, Texas native has 873 career snaps under his belt. pic.twitter.com/zjofC8Rk0q — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) January 2, 2026

Kawecki spent three seasons with Oklahoma State as a signee in the 2023 class. Across four seasons with the Cowboys, he appeared in in 25 games at center and guard, making 11 starts in 2025. His poition versatility at the power four level can help the Gamecocks with experience and depth next season. The 6-foot-4 and 300 pound lineman will have one more season of eligibility.

WR Jayden Gibson

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer WR Jayden Gibson will visit South Carolina, per @GamecockCentral



He had 14 catches for 375 yards and 5 TD’s in 2023.



He missed the ‘24 season due to injury and separated from the Sooners in Oct. of 2025.



USC offered him out of high school. pic.twitter.com/6F7e6Np5Mm — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) January 2, 2026

Rated as a four-star coming out of West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida, Gibson is a 6-foot-5 and 197 pound receiver who has not played collegiate football since 2024. After a sophomore year that saw him catch 14 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns, Gibson missed all of 2024 with an injury and left the Sooners in October of 2025. He could create mismatch with his size in the redzone for the Gamecocks.

K Upton Bellanfant

**BREAKING**



Texas Tech Kicker Upton Bellenfant will visit the Gamecocks. Bellenfant is 24-27 for his career, an impressive 7-8 from 40-49 yards. He also worked with former Gamecock coach Pete Lembo at Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/k9iOeNr7Np — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) January 3, 2026

Upton Bellanfant is a 6-foot-1 kicker from Texas Tech. Bellanfant spent time with the Red Raiders, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Buffalo. As a starter in 2024 at Buffalo, he went 18-of-21 field goal attempts on the season and 31-of-31 extra-point attempts. The 18 makes is second in program history for Buffalo in a single season.

DL Horace Lockett

BREAKING: UCF transfer DL Horace Lockett plans to visit South Carolina per @mzenitz



He played 4 games in ‘25 before a season ending injury. He recorded 12 tackles, 1 sack and 2 PD’s in the 4 games he played



The 6’6”, 355 lb DL also plans to visit OSU, ND, Ole Miss, and Nebraska pic.twitter.com/NOyhjIGxMH — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) January 3, 2026

Horace Lockett is a 6-foot-6 and 355 pound nose tackle who spent last season at UCF. With the Golden Knights, Lockett started the first four games of the season before going down to an injury for the rest of the year. He can help stop the run and occasionally push the pocket creating tackles for loss. In four games last season, he finished with 12 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended.

TE Jacob Harris

BREAKING: Bowling Green transfer TE Jacob Harris has scheduled a visit for South Carolina per @chris_hummer



The sophomore TE recorded 19 catches for 182 yards and 5 TD’s in 2025.



The 6’4”, 255 lb Ohio native also has a visit scheduled with Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YNgg7d6Hz6 — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) January 2, 2026

Harris is a 6-foot-4 and 255 pound tight end from Bowling Green. He appeared in 12 games, amking three starts, in his redshirt sophomore season. Harris caught 19 passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns last season.

