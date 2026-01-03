South Carolina Loses Starting Left Tackle to the Transfer Portal

In more shocking news on Saturday, South Carolina starting left tackle Josiah Thompson announces intentions of entering the transfer portal. News comes form On3 Sports' Wes Mitchell. The Gamecocks have now lost five starters across the offensive line.

Thompson was a four-star and top 40 player in the 2024 class coming out of Dillon High School Dillon, South Carolina. He was named Mr. Football for South Carolina as a senior and started immediately on the offensive line when arriving in Columbia.

As a true freshman in2024, earned Freshman All-SEC honors from the league’s 16 coaches, named to the Freshman All-America team by the FWAA and to the On3.com True Freshman All-America team. He and tight end Michael Smith were the first two true freshman to start a season opener for the Gamecocks since 2019.

Thompson manned the left side of an offensive line that struggled in 2025. He was the lone mainstay on the line that also dealt with a lot of injuries. He will now enter the portal with two years left of eligibility as South Carolina, under Beamer and Randy Clements, continues to revamp the unit.

Offensive Line Depth Takes a Hit

South Carolina offensive tackle Josiah Thompson will enter the transfer portal, he announced today on Instagram.



STORY: https://t.co/nG27FH8Ccu pic.twitter.com/mDZ9DYmEmz — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) January 3, 2026

This marks the eighth offensive lineman to enter the portal out of Columbia. Thompson joins OT Mac Walters, OT Cason Henry, OT Tree Babalade, OIL Nick Sharpe, IOL Boaz Stanley, IOL Trovon Baugh, and IOL Rodney Newsome Jr. While there are options on the roster, such as IOL Nolan Hay, 2025 signee Darius Gray, and second year Shedrick Sarratt Jr., Beamer and Clements will now need to add several players in this position group out of the transfer portal. Things are currently moving on that front, but it remains a pressing need.

Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for updated news surrounding the Gamecocks transfer portal additions, subtractions, and official visits.

