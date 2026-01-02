Transfer Portal Offensive Tackle Set to Visit the South Carolina Gamecocks

The college football transfer portal has officially opened, as of Jan. 2, which means teams, like South Carolina, can legally talk with players and their agents in the portal. Perhaps the biggest roster need for the Gamecocks is fixing an offensive line unit that left a lot to be desired in 2025. Shane Beamer and his staff are already working on that as an offensive tackle from the SEC is set to visit with the team.

DJ Chester was a four-star recruit and a top 60 player in the 2023 class out of McDonough, Georgia. He signed with then head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as an interior offensive lineman and enters the portal as someone who can play both inside the offensive line and at tackle. Chester is currently the 12th ranked tackle in 247 Sports' transfer portal rankings.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2023, Chester was a regualr starter each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he started all 13 games at the center spot. As the lone underclassmen starter on the offensive line for LSU that season, he played all but one offensive series in 2024 as he saw every snap in 12 of 13 games. He was a key part of LSU offensive line that led the SEC in sacks allowed in 2024 with only 15 in 13 games.

Coming into 2025, Chester was the most experienced lineman on LSU's roster. however injuries forced Chester to play all over the line, including at left tackle. He would only appear in seven games, making one start this past season.

How He Fits With South Carolina

LSU o-line transfer DJ Chester has set the following visits, a source tells @mzenitz and me:



Georgia Tech

Baylor

South Carolina

Mississippi State



Chester, who is repped by @Agentbutler1 of @AgencyOneSports, has made 14 career starts between C and LT. https://t.co/06huUdracC pic.twitter.com/DyU8YIJhCz — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

As we mentioned with another offensive lineman coming to visit South Carolina, Chester is an experienced Power Four offensive lineman with a lot of playing time and starts in his career. He is someone who South Carolina can use at multiple spots should they land his services out of the portal. The Gamecocks currently have a need at guard, center, and right tackle.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: