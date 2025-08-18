WATCH: Gamecocks DB Gerald Kilgore Makes Impressive Interception in Practice
South Carolina redshirt junior defensive back Gerald Kilgore makes an impressive leaping interception during fall camp.
Kilgore is entering year four of his college football journey, second year with the Gamecocks. He began his collegiate career with Tennessee Tech, playing a big role in his sophomore season for the team out of the Ohio Valley Conference. He joined South Carolina as a transfer in 2023, joining his brother Jalon as a part of the squad.
Entering year two with the Gamecocks, Kilgore is undoubtedly looking to take on a larger role on the field in 2025. He turned heads in practice this week with an impressive interception. Covering true freshman receiver Brian Rowe Jr., Kilgore located the ball in the air, jumped, and twisted his body to make the play. As you can see in the video below, his teammated, including his brother Jalon, loved the play on the ball.
Last season, Kilgore appeared in all 13 games primarily on special teams. He recorded seven tackles, notching one against seven different opponents.
South Carolina is two weeks away from its first game of the season. The Gamecocks will travel to a neutral site in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Aflac Kickoff Game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff is set for 3:00 pm (ET) on Aug 31.
