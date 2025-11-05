Way-Too-Early Preview of South Carolina Going on the Road to Take on Texas A&M
South Carolina is off this week and undergoing big changes to its offense. But their next game comes against a top three Texas A&M team which rounds out what has been one of the toughest stretches in the country. The Gamecocks will go on the road for the last time this season and will almost assuredly be a big underdog at Kyle Field. Here's a quick look at the Aggies during the bye week.
Last season this was one of the biggest wins of the year for the Gamecocks. Texas A&M was a top 10 team coming into the game in Columbia. After a 20-20 game at the half, South Carolina would go on to dominate the final two quarters and end with a 44-20 win. LaNorris Sellers had 350 total yards (244 yards through the air and 106 on the ground) and three total touchdowns.
This season has been an entirely different story however. The Aggies have built upon a successfully 2024 season and look poised to fight for a national championship as they are ranked number three in the initial College Football Playoff committee rankings. They are a dangerous football team with many players to watch out for.
Marcel Reed
Starting off with the quarterback, Marcel Reed continues to develop and has the Aggies offense rolling as the second best scoring offense in the SEC (37.75 points per game). Reed has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,972 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground he has added, 349 yards (third on the team) and six touchdowns. Mobile quarterbacks have caused this Gamecocks problems this year. Reed certainly has the capability to give this defense fits.
Offensive Weapons
There are four guys South Carolina fans want to watch out for on the offensive side of the ball. Starting off with the ground attack, Rueben Owens II and Le'Veon Moss have combined for 829 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. Owens II is the leading back for the Aggies currently, as Moss went down with an injury against Missouri. Head coach Mike Elko gave a positive update on Moss' status, but it appears he may miss next week against South Carolina. Regardless if Moss can play or not, Owens II is a former five-star and is starting to play like one this season. With Moss, it's one of the best backfields in the nation.
The other two names to watch are wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. After transferring from Mississippi State, Craver is enjoying a career best season catching 40 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns - averaging just under 90 yards per game. He's also someone they will get involved in the run game. Concepcion is dangerous in his own right with 545 yards and seven touchdowns.
South Carolina defenders will have their hands full next week trying to contain these weapons the Aggies have in College Station.
