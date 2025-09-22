What Do the Gamecocks Have to Watch Out for Against the Kentucky Wildcats?
South Carolina is looking to rebound off back to back losses this week as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. Kentucky is 2-1 on the season and has a few weapons the Gamecocks should watch out for this weekend.
This is Kentucky's first road game of the season after Toledo, Ole Miss, and Eastern Michigan were all in Lexington. As a team the Wildcats average 385.3 total yards per game as an offense with 11 total touchdowns, scoring 31.6 points per game. Defensively, Kentucky gives us an average of 415 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns on the year, allowing team's to score 23 points per game.
The Wildcats currently have two quarterbacks that have received a significant number of snaps through three games. Transfer Zach Calzada earned the starting gig out of camp. So far Calzada has completed 25 of his 53 passes (47 percent) for 234 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley has completed 13 of his 24 passes (54 percent) for 278 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. South Carolina should expect to see both quarterbacks play this weekend.
In the running game, a couple of transfers leads the room overall. Senior Seth McGowan has 51 carries for 275 yards and six scores on the year. Junior tailback Dante Dowdell has 36 carries on the year for 214 yards and a touchdown. Both quarterbacks can run as well, but should not be the threat that Pribula was for Missouri in last week's game.
Tight end Josh Kattus currently leads the team in receiving with eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Wideout Ja'Mori Maclin is the deep threat on the roster as he is averaging over 25 yards per reception (25.8). No Wildcats wide receiver has a touchdown reception so far through three games.
On defense, linebacker Alex Afari Jr. leads the team in tackles with 26. This is a defense that gives up 278.3 yards passing per game and 136.7 yards on the ground. The secondary in particular is giving up over seven yards per pass.
Kentucky is a physical run first football team, a staple of head coach Mark Stoops. They will want to run the clock and limit possessions for opposing offenses. South Carolina has the means to run away with this game this weekend if they can find a way to limit turnovers and protect Sellers in the passing game.
