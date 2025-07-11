Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Quarterbacks
With fall camp just around the corner, we are breaking down the Gamecocks football roster position by position starting with the quarterbacks. LaNorris Sellers is one of the more well known names around the country returning at the quarterback spot, but what is the depth behind Sellers for the future or if they are forced into action this season?
Starting off at the top, LaNorris Sellers is viewed as one of the best players in the sport heading into 2025. After feeling his way through the early parts of 2024, he became a household name with his play to end last season. Going undefeated in the final six games of the regular season, Sellers would finish completing 100/149 (67 percent) of his passes for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions.
His best attribute is his ability to be mobile and break away from defenders. As seen in the clip below, Sellers makes it very hard on opposing defenders to bring him down. He routninely scares defensive coordinators as a scrambler when the play breaks down.
Behind him is a talented, yet unproven group of guys. Former four-star quarterback Air Noland was a coveted high school prospect in the 2024 class. He signed with Ohio State and spent last season in a reserve role for the eventual national champions. After hitting the transfer portal and choosing South Carolina, Noland is in prime position to serve as Sellers' backup next season.
Outside of Noland, the Gamecocks have 2025 signee Cutter Woods and do-it-all man Luke Doty. Doty has the most experience in the room as he's been with the team since 2020 as both a quarterback and wide receiver.
The depth chart outside of Sellers isn't set in stone just yet. This is likely a battle that carries on throughout fall camp and early into the season.
