Where Will Jayvon McFadden Land?
Another possible Gamecocks commit is set to come off the board on Saturday August 31. Question is where will Jayvon McFadden land?
McFadden is three-star according to 247's recruiting rankings. The 6-foot-5 and 300 pound guard out of Maryland released a top four that included South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio State, and Colorado.
Primarily playing left guard at Riverdale Baptist, McFadden projects as an interior guard at the next level. With a lot of upperclassmen on South Carolina's two deep offensive line, adding a guard like McFadden would help add depth going forward.
McFadden shows promise in both the run, as he has the athletic ability to get to second level, and pass game. On3's recruiting site has Ohio State as the current leader to land McFadden's services. The Gamecocks will have work to do it appears to earn his signature.