South Carolina vs Old Dominion Tickets for Week One College Football

A look at the tickets that are available for South Carolina's week one game against Old Dominion.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner as week zero action begins this Saturday with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Dublin, Ireland to get things kicked off. The following week is when the new season will be fully underway and the South Carolina Gamecocks open their season against Old Dominion.

Last season, South Carolina had a marquee game in week one as they faced off against North Carolina in a neutral site game. This season they will get to ease their way into the year. Right now, according to Draft Kings, South Carolina is listed as a 21-point favorite against Old Dominion. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

As for tickets that are available, according to Ticket Master the cheapest ticket available is for $25 in section 307 and the most expensive ticket is listed at $475 in section 103. A pocket friendly opportunity to fans to get their first look at quarterback LaNorris Sellers making his first start with the football team.

This will be the first time ever that South Carolina and Old Dominion have played one another in a football game. Last season the Monarchs finished with a 6-7 record, nearly pulled off an upset against Wake Forest and lost to Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl. South Carolina vs Old Dominion will kick off at 4:15 PM.

Jonathan Williams

