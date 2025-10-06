Will South Carolina Break the Losing Streak to LSU?
South Carolina is looking to break a long losing streak to LSU this weekend. Will the Gamecocks pull off the upset or extend a streak that dates back to the mid-90's.
LSU owns a 18-2 lead in the all-time series, which doesn't include wins in 2012 and 2015 which were vacated due to recruiting violations during Les Miles' tenure. The Gamecocks likely feel a win was taken away from them last season due to questionable calls in the game. However, that loss extend a streak that now stands at seven games.
South Carolina's last win came on the road back in early October of 1994. The 18-17 win for the Gamecocks was their first since 1930. It snapped a 13 game winning streak for the Tigers. Now South Carolina has another chance to end a streak and get a must needed win on the road.
On Sunday, we took an early look at this year's matchup. While LSU remains the 9.5-point favorite, the Gamecocks have certain matchups they can exploit. Both teams had a bye week to prepare for this game and both understand a loss in this game greatly drops their chances of making the playoffs.
