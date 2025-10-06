Gamecock Digest

Will South Carolina Break the Losing Streak to LSU?

Alex Joyce

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
South Carolina is looking to break a long losing streak to LSU this weekend. Will the Gamecocks pull off the upset or extend a streak that dates back to the mid-90's.

LSU owns a 18-2 lead in the all-time series, which doesn't include wins in 2012 and 2015 which were vacated due to recruiting violations during Les Miles' tenure. The Gamecocks likely feel a win was taken away from them last season due to questionable calls in the game. However, that loss extend a streak that now stands at seven games.

South Carolina's last win came on the road back in early October of 1994. The 18-17 win for the Gamecocks was their first since 1930. It snapped a 13 game winning streak for the Tigers. Now South Carolina has another chance to end a streak and get a must needed win on the road.

On Sunday, we took an early look at this year's matchup. While LSU remains the 9.5-point favorite, the Gamecocks have certain matchups they can exploit. Both teams had a bye week to prepare for this game and both understand a loss in this game greatly drops their chances of making the playoffs.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.