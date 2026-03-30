Predicting Stanford Basketball Transfer Portal Exits

With the Stanford Cardinal’s season nearing its end, as the College Basketball Crown both kicks off and ends this weekend, the offseason is around the corner. In the new era of college basketball, the transfer portal has become a massive storyline, with tons of players entering the portal each season. For Stanford, they only had two players transfer out last season.

This offseason may be different though. During the season, lots of solid players weren’t able to get the role they deserve, and have taken steps down in terms of their production. Now, many players may take a peek in the portal to see if they can find a program that makes sense for them from an academic and athletic perspective.

Let’s take a look at four Stanford players who may enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Anthony Batson Jr.

In Batson Jr.’s freshman season, he served as a backup point guard to Jaylen Blakes, where he made solid contributions. His defensive solidity and spark athleticism became an interesting piece to the Cardinal roster.

However, Batson Jr. was completely taken out of the rotation in his sophomore year due to the arrival of new guards, leading him to redshirt the season to preserve eligibility. Now, with a plethora of guards coming in as freshmen, it may be best for Batson to look for more playing time in the portal, potentially finding a new opportunity, where he has a better opportunity to showcase his skillset.

Jaylen Thompson

Thompson has been with the Cardinal for three years now, but is in his sophomore year due to an early redshirt. In his sophomore campaign, he was very inconsistent, but had a few games where he showcased some of the skills that landed him with Stanford in the first place.

He had a 15 point performance against the NC State Wolfpack in March, and while he only averaged 2.0 points per game, he has shown potential. Thompson could likely transfer down, or potentially just take a step sideways to a program that can value his skillset better and put him on the floor more consistently.

Evan Stinson

Stinson was an intruiging player throughout his freshman season, averaging 2.9 points per game and showcasing his shooting ability. But it didn’t seem like head coach Kyle Smith had Stinson in his plans.

He averaged 1.8 points per game as a sophomore, playing just four games all season. Stinson is a solid player, and has showcased the most potential of everyone on this list. He is also probably the most valuable as a transfer, and should be able to fit into a mid-major system much better than at Stanford.

Tallis Toure

Toure has been solid since coming to Stanford, but like most players on this list, has taken a step down as a sophomore. He played in 16 games as a freshman but just two as a sophomore. It’s likely that he will end up with a redshirt this season.

With two freshman bigs seemingly ahead of him, and more on the way next year, Toure is falling down the depth chart, and it may be time to find another opportunity. His tall frame and solid post game could be intriguing to some mid-major programs.