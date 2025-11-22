Stanford Basketball Could be Tested Against Seattle
On Stanford’s first Friday night basketball game of the year, the Cardinal will be hosting a gritty squad that will surely come ready to play, and that is the Seattle Redhawks, who come to town for their first meeting in a long time. Stanford leads the all-time series 4-0.
But this year, Seattle isn’t bad at all, and could be a tough test for the Cardinal. The Redhawks come in at 3-1, with two straight wins. They began their season playing Denver at home, in an 11-point win, but followed with a loss to Cal Poly, also at home. They then took on Eastern Washington and Idaho State, getting back-to-back wins.
The Redhawks offense has looked great thus far in 2025-26. They are averaging 83 points per game along with 15.5 assists per contest. Seattle looks like a well-oiled machine that can surely give Stanford a run for their money this evening.
Seattle is an interesting team. In their first year in a tough WCC, they are projected to finish eighth. And they currently are rated No. 121 in KenPom, an immensely high number that puts them sixth in the WCC. Stanford is currently rated No. 81.
Seattle's intrigue goes beyond the team's stats, but also includes their roster as well. The Redhawks are led by Brayden Maldonado, who is averaging 23.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Maldonado does everything for the Redhawks, and is a fun 6-foot guard from Alaska that has been incredible to watch.
Outside of the star though, they have two true supporting pieces that contribute to wins. 6-foot-7 center Will Heimbrodt is averaging 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, and he’s just a sophomore. In addition, Maleek Arington is a true point guard who is averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 assists, and has established himself as the team's playmaker.
Sadly for Seattle, they are going to have to go up against a gritty, tough Stanford team that has tons of contributors all around the floor. Ebuka Okorie is a great matchup for Maldonado, and Heimbrodt’s size surely will have him struggle against the seven foot monsters that the Cardinal have produced.
This should be a tough one for the Cardinal, but they should end up winning 94-86. The offensive firepower will be there, and big games from guards will dictate the winner. Unfortunately for Seattle, Maldonado is good, but he’s not Okorie.
This game is going to be a thriller on The Farm, and is definitely worth tuning into this Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (PT) and can be seen on the ACC Network.