Stanford Basketball Loses Another, But it May Solve Larger Problem

Stanford men's basketball is waiting on one decision to be made, and that is whether star freshman Ebuka Okorie will be sticking with the program for another season, entering the transfer portal, or heading to the NBA Draft.

Stanford head coach Kyle Smith had some thoughts on where he feels Okorie's head is at at the beginning of last week.

Stanford head coach Kyle Smith on freshman star Ebuka Okorie's future: "I do think it's going to be us, or the NBA." — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) March 30, 2026

With that being the case, and some questions surrounding Okorie's draft stock if he were to come out in this year's class, perhaps that means that he's staying put on The Farm. The latest transfer decision also doesn't hurt that case, though he was certainly a fan favorite.

Stanford forward entering transfer portal

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ryan Agarwal (11) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, Stanford forward Ryan Agarwal told The Field of 68 that he is entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 junior made it into 32 games for the Cardinal this past season, starting 19 of them, and averaged 22.4 minutes per game.

In that span he also put up 5.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.2 turnovers. He was a solid contributor for the program in spots this season, and his career-high 20 point game helped the Cardinal topple No. 14 UNC back in January.

In terms of season-over-season, his numbers went down in general, starting with his minutes per game, going from 27 a contest a year ago to 22.4 this past season. That 4.5 minute drop also led to fewer points (7.3 to 5.9), rebounds (4.9 to 4.1), assists (2.1 to 0.8) and steals (0.7 to 0.6).

In his defense, his role was a little different this year than last, with Okorie, a guard, being the focal point of the scoring, instead of Maxime Raynaud, a big man in the middle. Scheme and minutes seem to be a big factor in those numbers overall, and this decision will have an impact upon how Stanford attacks the offseason.

Now, with one year left, he's looking for a bigger opportunity for himself, which makes sense. It could also be a sign for next season.

Reading the tea leaves

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is pure speculation, but given that Stanford has five new freshmen coming in, and previously just four heading out due to graduation, that could mean a couple of different things.

The first is that Okorie is staying on The Farm, and the numbers weren't adding up on the roster. Someone had to go, and given his cut in playing time this season, Agarwal could have been looking for a new opportunity based solely upon how he was utilized last season.

The reason this makes sense is because if Okorie were to leave, coach Smith may need more of a veteran presence, like Agarwal. In fact, with all of the graduations, Agarwal would be the most experienced player on the roster heading into next season. That could also be why he's leaving, because there is uncertainty around the program heading into his senior season.

The second, and perhaps more important piece of the speculation for Stanford is that perhaps Okorie is coming back, and with the new additions to the roster, it would be fairly clear that Agarwal's role would be diminished yet again. That would be another reason for his to entry into the portal.

Okorie's decision is going to loom large for potentially the next three weeks, as April 26 is the deadline for players to declare for the NBA Draft. If Okorie were to have a change of heart after declaring for the draft, he would have until May 20 to withdraw his name while retaining his eligibility.

For more comprehensive Stanford coverage, follow make sure to follow Jason on X @ByJasonB or BlueSky @JasonBurke, as well as the site, @StanfordOnSI. You can also head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like!