Stanford Leads ACC with Nine Players Selected to ACC-All Academic Team
Stanford is proving to be the best athletic/academic program in the country once again. On Tuesday, the ACC All-Academic Team was released, highlighting the best athletes in the ACC that performed well in the classroom. Despite having so many phenomenal academic schools in the ACC, Stanford led the conference with nine selections.
To qualify for the all academic team, a player must meet 3.0 GPA requirements from the previous semester, as well as throughout the entire season. In addition, the players must play in at least half of the team's games throughout the season.
The Cardinal selected were: Maxime Raynaud, Oziyah Sellers, Jaylen Blakes, Ryan Agarwal, Chisom Okpara, Benny Gealer, Aidan Cammann, Donavin Young, Jaylen Thompson.
The seniors on the team might have had the most impressive selections. Raynaud had a double major in mathematics and computer science, while Blakes majored in post-bachelorette programs.
For the sophomores and juniors, Okpara majored in sociology, while Agarwal and Gealer both in economics. Thompson might have had the most interesting path, with a science, technology, and society major.
Both freshmen, Cammann and Young remain undecided. Regardless, making an all-academic team without a major is impressive in itself. Of those nine, six players will be returning next year, meaning the smarts of the basketball program are going nowhere.
Not only did nine players make the team, but all of them started at some point this season, proving that Kyle Smith not only recruits academic players, but also values them in terms of playing time.
Stanford has consistently been the best academic program in the country, and it doesn’t look like it is going to stop anytime soon.