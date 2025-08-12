Stanford MBB Additions to Watch in 2025-26
The story of Stanford men's basketball's offseason has been their flexibility. After a record-breaking 2024 season that truly brought back the program, Kyle Smith has established himself as one of the better coaches in college basketball, but a tough offseason saw the Cardinal lose their top three scorers in Maxime Raynaud (Kings), Oziyah Sellers (St. John's) and Jaylen Blakes (grad).
They also lost Cole Kastner and Derin Saran, however neither player saw consistent playing time.
Over the offseason, Stanford added three new recruits and two new transfers. They brought in Ebuka Okorie, Kristers Skrinda, and Oskar Giltay via recruiting, as well as Jeremy Dent-Smith and AJ Rohosy in the portal.
Of these five stars, let’s take a look at which three will have the best output in their first season in Cardinal and White.
Jeremy Dent-Smith
Dent-Smith is the most proven player in college of any Stanford newcomer. Playing DII basketball at CSU Dominguez Hills, the guard averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3 assists, while also putting up 1.5 steals defensively. Despite being a low seed in the NCAA Tournament, Dent-Smith led the Toros to the national championship, where they fell just short to Nova Southeastern.
In his time playing DII ball, Dent-Smith climbed the ranks to become one of the nation's top players. Coming into Stanford, he should have a starting spot open, alongside veteran Benny Gealer. If all goes well, he can be a dynamic guard who averages seven or eight points per game, is a consistent shooter, and a menace defensively.
Ebuka Okorie
Stanford's coveted signing, Okorie, is the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year after a successful year at Brewster Academy. Okorie was arguably Brewster’s best player, who fell just a buzzer beater short of the Chipotle Nationals championship game.
Okorie will share reps with a few other guards, but surely could become the starter or sixth man of the Cardinal next year. He is a defensive menace, but even offensively can attack the hole with purpose, and even hit a jump shot consistently.
As a freshman, he may exceed expectations, and has the potential to be a big impact player for the Cardinal program as he reaches his upperclassmen seasons.
Oskar Giltay
Of the final three, Giltay looks like he will emerge as the better schematic fit. His ability to pick and roll with confidence puts Gealer, Dent-Smith, and Okorie in better positions for next year.
Coming out of Belgium, Giltay was one of the nation's top prospects and he's ready to work with the Cardinal. If Giltay can share minutes with Aidan Cammann, expect Giltay to average three points per game, four rebounds, and have similar potential to former Stanford star Maxime Raynaud.
This new Stanford class has tons of potential going into next season. With many players playing new roles, don’t be surprised if a few break out as true starters for the Cardinal next year.