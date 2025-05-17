Brook Lopez Named a Target for Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are in for a busy offseason. Following a promising season that ended with an early elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, the team will look to reload this offseason and put themselves in a position to compete for another championship in 2025-26.
One area that the team could look to improve in is the center position--with former Stanford star, Brook Lopez, named as a potential top target.
The 37-year-old Lopez is coming off of a season where he once again was a big piece for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Despite the team being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Lopez continued to prove his value. But, given his age and the fact that the Bucks may be entering a rebuild, re-signing him is unlikely.
The Warriors, on the other hand, could be one big man away from being true contenders. After acquiring Jimmy Butler in a trade this past season, the Warriors were one of the best teams in the league record-wise, but the lack of a true center hurt them down the stretch.
Adding Lopez would immediately give them a physical presence on defense who can also score effectively on the offensive side of things.
However, given the age of the Warriors' current core, with Stephen Curry being 37, Draymond Green being 35 and Jimmy Butler entering his age 36 season, signing an older center in Lopez could raise some questions.
But the Warriors have made it known that they want to go all-in on another title, and while the team will be much older than those that are currently contenders, they are looking for experience. Lopez would fit the window for contention.
Starring at Stanford from 2006-08, alongside his twin brother Robin, Lopez ended his tenure for the Cardinal averaging 16.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists- averaging 19.3 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore.
Following his college career, Lopez was drafted No. 10 overall by the then New Jersey Nets in the 2008 draft, spending the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise. Leaving the Nets as the franchise's all-time leading scorer, he then joined the Lakers for one season before heading to Milwaukee prior to 2018-19.
All in all, Lopez has had a very successful career in the NBA, earning two All-NBA Defensive Team selections, All-Rookie Team honors, an All-Star appearance in 2013 and winning the 2021 NBA Championship with the Bucks. The question now becomes what Lopez opts to do in the next phase of his career. But one thing is clear--wherever he ends up, he will be a very valuable piece.